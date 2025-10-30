50 years later: PAU’s MBA-batch alumni relive college days

Nostalgia filled the air at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Monday as the 1975 MBA batch from the School of Business Studies returned to their alma mater after 50 years to celebrate their golden jubilee. The event allowed the graduates to reconnect, relive their university days, and meet with current students and faculty.

The batch holds a special place in the university’s history, as they were the third MBA batch at PAU, which was the “first Agricultural University to have an MBA,” according to alumnus Vinay Kaushal, former Managing Director at Accenture USA, who travelled from Chicago for the reunion. Kaushal noted that the course, when they enrolled in 1973, was considered an “elite course.” Another alumnus, Gurpreet Singh Miglani, an engineer and entrepreneur who founded the North India Cerebral Palsy Association (NICPA), reflected on the growth of the campus. He noted that when they studied there, the university was only a decade old; “Today it has grown into a bustling campus right in the heart of the city.”

Giving back to alma mater

The reunion brought together 10 of the 18 graduates. MBS Sandhu, who helped coordinate the event and retired as the executive director of Markfed in 2011, explained the journey. He confirmed that while two batchmates have passed away and two others could not be contacted, 14 were tracked, with four unable to attend due to health issues. The remaining 10 are celebrating from October 28 to November 2.

Driven by a strong sense of gratitude, the batch decided to give back. Sandhu recalled that the idea of an endowment fund was proposed by Vinay Kaushal, who had also taught at the University of Chicago.

Furthermore, the alumni pooled resources to donate significant infrastructure to their college, now known as the School of Business Studies. Their collective contribution included the installation of 10 LEDs, eight ACs, two printers, two audio systems, a water cooler and RO system, and internet gadgets in the classrooms.

The idea for the reunion was sparked in 2024 when Satpal Sidhu, affectionately known as ‘Satti Bhaji’ and one of the eldest in the group, visited from the US and expressed a desire for the Class of ‘75 to gather in 2025 with their spouses, faculty, and students for the milestone celebration.