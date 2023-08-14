Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: PAU marks youth day, students donate clothes

Ludhiana: PAU marks youth day, students donate clothes

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Aug 14, 2023 11:13 PM IST

Students picked up the plastic and marked 1 m area around the trees for insect-pest and disease management at PAU campus

In an effort to sustain environment by doing away with the plastic and managing insect pests and diseases in trees, nearly 500 volunteers of national service scheme (NSS) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) participated in the clean and green drive as a part of International Youth Day celebration under the theme “Green skills for youth: Towards a sustainable world.”

PAU students donated multiple items to Bharat Vikas Parishad in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Addressing the students as nation-builders, the chief guest OP Choudhary, PAU librarian, called upon them to remain connected with their Indian roots and contribute to the welfare of the society by becoming seasoned citizens.

Making the students aware of social responsibilities, Harmeet Singh Saralch, NSS program coordinator, urged them to uproot social evils, corruption, communalism and forge harmonious relations with the people, irrespective of their caste, colour and creed.

Meanwhile, a donation drive was also organised by the NSS wing under Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s saying “Kirat karo, naam japo ate vand chako.” Items comprising old clothes, shoes, utensils, blankets, books, etc. were donated by students to Bharat Vikas Parishad.

Lauding the efforts of NSS volunteers, the chief guest PK Chhuneja, dean, postgraduate studies, said that these useful items will be distributed across India through Bharat Vikas Parishad.

Pankaj Jindal, president of Parishad, hailed the affectionate gesture of PAU students and informed about the welfare programmes and activities of the Parishad.

