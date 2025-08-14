500 panchayat ghar, service centres to be constructed

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone of construction of 500 modern panchayat ghar and common service centres across the state costing ₹125 crore. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann flags off a team of women sarpanches and panches from Sirhind to Nanded in Maharashtra. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering in Fatehgarh Sahib, the CM said that in every village having a population of more than 2,800, a panchayat ghar and a common service centre would be constructed. The cost of constructing a panchayat ghar would be ₹20 lakh and that of a common service centre would be ₹5 lakh.

Mann said that in the first phase both panchayat ghar and CSCs are being constructed in 500 villages. Those villages have been selected where no panchayat ghar exists. He said the panchayat ghar would be a central hub for discussions and planning for village development.

Similarly, Mann said that the CSCs would become the backbone of the digital revolution in villages, helping villagers access various online services.

He said now Punjab is witnessing a complete transformation in every sphere. “90% of households in Punjab are receiving zero electricity bills which has provided huge economic relief to the public,” he said.

Taking a jibe on the leaders of traditional parties, he said, “Such parties are a divided house with every leader desperate to wrest power. Such leaders have no vision for the state.”

Mann flags off women panchayat leaders for Maharashtra convention

Chandigarh CM Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged off a train carrying a 500-member delegation of women sarpanches and panches to Maharashtra for the national convention of women panchayats.Mann termed it a red-letter day, saying the delegation comprises representatives from high-performing panchayats and aims to enable them to gain new experiences through interactions with peers from other states.