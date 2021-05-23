Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5,000 turn up for two-day drive-through vax camp in Panchkula
5,000 turn up for two-day drive-through vax camp in Panchkula

As a large number of people showed up, the vaccination drive continued until late in the evening without a break on Saturday
By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Panchkula
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 01:22 AM IST
Inoculations underway at the drive-through camp in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

With vaccination slots hard to come by, around 5,000 people from the tricity area and neighbouring states, availed of the two-day drive-through vaccination at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula.

All those above the age of 18 could avail of the facility, pre-registeration being the only requirement. On Saturday, the final day of the drive-through vaccination, four teams vaccinated at least 2,900 people between 9am and 7:30pm. So far, 1,98,453 persons have been vaccinated in the district.

Earlier, the drive-through vaccination was only to take place for two hours each in the morning and evening. However, when a large number of people turned up the drive continued until late in the evening without a break.

Sanjay Sagar, a Sector 11 resident, who had brought his 19-year-old daughter to get the jab, said, “Their infrastructure was good and the staff was excellent. It hardly took a couple of minutes to get the jab and enter the details. A long queue of vehicles had formed to get the jab,” he said.

Priya Kapoor Malik, a teacher from Pinjore said, “The staff as well as the police were very polite and efficient. They were working without break. Even the Red Cross was serving packed food to those waiting on the roads.”

However, those on two-wheelers or on foot were not allowed to get the jab. Dr Meenu Sasan, immunisation officer said: “We could not give vaccines to those on two-wheelers, because they would have had to wait for the vaccine. Where would they have waited? The drive was in an open area.”

“People even from far-off places such as Shimla and Baddi had come for inoculation, while many were from Chandigarh and Mohali,” she said.

