₹504-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case: CBI court denies bail to sacked Haryana panchayat dept official

The special CBI court in Panchkula has dismissed the regular bail plea of Prince Sharma, the suspended superintendent in the Haryana development and panchayats department, in connection with the alleged ₹504-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case involving multiple state government departments. The court said fraudulent transactions of about ₹160 crore had been made from two directorate of panchayats accounts. (HT Photo for representation)

Special judge Vijayant Sehgal, while passing the order on October 8, observed that the CBI had prima facie pointed to Sharma’s active involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

According to the prosecution, Sharma’s personal mobile number was registered with two accounts of the directorate of panchayats maintained with IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank. His number was also registered with an account of the municipal corporation, Panchkula, despite him having no connection with the civic body.

The court noted that SMS alerts relating to account opening and fraudulent debit transactions were received on Sharma’s number. The CBI alleged that the SIM was being used in Sharma’s handset between October 13 and November 11, 2025, when a series of unauthorised transactions took place.

The court said fraudulent transactions of about ₹160 crore had been made from two directorate of panchayats accounts, while other Haryana government departments were allegedly defrauded of around ₹504 crore in total.

Rejecting the bail plea, the court said further investigation was pending and the money trail was still being traced. It observed that the gravity of the alleged economic offence and the material collected by the CBI weighed against granting bail.