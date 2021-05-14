Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 508 oxygen cylinders seized from Ambala factory
508 oxygen cylinders seized from Ambala factory

Nodal officer for O2 supply in homes, Gauri Midha, said the unit that manufactures heavy equipment for construction of railway overbridges were using O2 for industrial purposes
By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Nodal officer for oxygen supply in homes, Gauri Midha (right), along with police officials at the factory in Mandour village of Ambala. (HT PHOTO)

The district administration seized 305 filled and 203 empty commercial oxygen cylinders from a factory in Mandour village of Ambala on Wednesday night, the police said.

Nodal officer for O2 supply in homes, Gauri Midha, said the unit that manufactures heavy equipment for construction of railway overbridges were using O2 for industrial purposes.

On taking legal action against the owners, Midha said, “The cylinders were seized and will be used to supply oxygen for infected patients. We’ve submitted a report to the deputy commissioner and he will take a call on any possible legal action.”

As per a government order, such cylinders will only be used for medical services till further notice. Last week, 33 such empty cylinders were seized from a small industrial unit in the Cantt area, but no legal action was taken.

