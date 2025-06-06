50gm heroin seized in Mohali, three arrested

Mohali police arrested three individuals and recovered 50 gm heroin and ₹95,000 in drug proceeds from their possession on Thursday. All three accused have been remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Authorities are now investigating the broader network involved in the supply and distribution of heroin in the region. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and his associates Rahul Sahota and Gobind Singh, alias Gopi, both residents of Himmatpura, Gillwali Gate, Amritsar.

The operation was conducted by a CIA staff team led by inspector Harminder Singh under the supervision of SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans.

According to a district police spokesperson, one of the accused, Gurpreet, was arrested during a routine checkpoint set up near the entry gate of Chhivjot Enclave, Kharar. While inspecting vehicles and pedestrians, the team noticed him suspiciously approaching from Kurali. Upon searching his bag, police recovered 50 gm heroin.

Gurpreet was immediately taken into custody and a case under Sections 21, 29, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act was registered. During interrogation, he confessed that he had supplied heroin to two of his associates, Rahul and Gobind. He further admitted to receiving ₹1 lakh in drug money for the supply.

Acting on this information, the CIA team raided a location at Gillwali Gate and apprehended both Rahul and Gobind. Police recovered ₹95,000 in suspected drug money from their possession.

All three accused have been remanded to police custody for further interrogation. Authorities are now investigating the broader network involved in the supply and distribution of heroin in the region.