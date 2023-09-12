50K solar tubewells provided to farmers this year: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that he had kicked-off the Jan Samvad programme in villages to sort out people’s problems on the spot and so far, he has covered 80 villages.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that he had kicked-off the Jan Samvad programme in villages to sort out people’s problems on the spot and so far, he has covered 80 villages. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a gathering at Sadhna Kendra at Jhinjauli village in Sonepat, Khattar said his government’s main aim is to sort out the issues at ground-level so that people don’t have to run from pillar-to-post or head to Chandigarh with their problems.

“Our government is providing ₹5 lakh compensation to the family of farmers who die while working in fields. Recently, our government also decided to give a financial aid of ₹5 lakh to the next kin of a person, if he/she dies after being hit by stray cattle. This year, we have provided 50,000 solar tubewell connections to farmers at a subsidy of 75%,” the CM added.

The CM further added that his government will give solar tubewell connections to 70,000 farmers over the next year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Haryana is the only state in the country, which purchases more than a dozen crops on minimum support price (MSP). We are providing loans to women in self-help groups so that they can empower themselves and earn a living. Initially, people faced problems in the Parivar Pehchann Patra but now, this is a boon for them as they can avail all government facilities from it,” Khattar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON