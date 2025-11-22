50kg heroin seized in Ferozepur, drug smuggler arrested after encounter

In one of the biggest drug seizures in the region this year, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF), Ferozepur, on Saturday recovered 50kg of heroin and arrested a drug smuggler after an encounter. The 50kg of heroin that was recovered after a police encounter in Ferozepur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

The operation, driven by intelligence inputs, culminated in the arrest of Sandeep Singh, alias Deepa, of Kapurthala district after a brief chase and encounter.

Punjab Police chief Gaurav Yadav said: “The arrest marks a crucial disruption of cross-border smuggling channels that are once again being activated.”

Investigators said Deepa, a habitual offender with eight criminal cases, including five under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, had been released on bail earlier this month.

Intelligence inputs indicated he had sourced a major narcotics consignment from the border near Bageeke Uttar in Jalalabad sub division of Fazilka district, prompting ANTF teams to conduct surveillance.

A car (PB09AQ3598) was intercepted as it was suspected to be carrying drugs while it headed towards Ferozepur. When challenged, the accused attempted to flee, triggering a high-speed chase before he was arrested at Rauke village in Mamdot, Ferozepur. Sandeep opened fire on the police and they retaliated in self defence.

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of the 50kg of heroin. This is a strong indication of a larger trafficking chain that had begun reactivating post his release,” the DGP said.

“The heroin was part of a trans-border shipment trafficked into India by Pakistan-based smugglers, allegedly backed by the ISI. The recovery highlights longstanding concerns about Pakistan’s persistent attempts to destabilise Punjab by pumping narcotics from across the border,” said DGP Yadav.

“Deepa is a history-sheeter and the latest seizure cements his deep involvement in organised narcotics trafficking,” said Gurinder Pal Singh, assistant inspector general of ANTF, Ferozepur.

The ANTF has booked the accused under Sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and launched a wide-ranging investigation aimed at identifying accomplices, financial facilitators, and distribution networks connected to the recovered consignment. Police teams are tracking money trails, supply lines, and suspected collaborators. More arrests and recoveries are imminent as the probe expands,” the AIG said.