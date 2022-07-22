51 couples enter wedlock in mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar

As many as 51 couples tied the knot in a mass marriage ceremony in Srinagar on Thursday.

The brides and grooms assembled at a marriage-cum-community hall near Barabarshah where clerics performed the nikah ceremonies.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ceremony was the initiative of ‘We, The Helping Hands Foundation,’ an NGO. It gifted the couples marriage kits and personalised items.

President of the women’s wing of the foundation, Fazia Farooq said they came up with the idea after learning of the large number of unmarried youth in Kashmir.

“Many youths are not able to get married due to the dowry system and inflation. Poverty and unemployment are also some of the reasons behind this. The motive was to help youth get married through simple ceremonies,” she said.