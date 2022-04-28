51K reward for info on drugs in SBS Nagar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:41 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India

SBS Nagar : The SBS Nagar district administration on Wednesday announced a cash reward of 51,000 for a person whose information leads to seizure of drugs.

Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar deputy commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa said it is aimed to further strengthen efforts to curb the drug menace in the district.

Presiding over a meeting with police and health departments, the DC said the informer’s name will be kept secret.

Within the next few days, a helpline number would be launched by his office for the general public so that they can share the information about people involved or associated with drug peddling, he stated.

Randhawa said the aim of the reward scheme is to wipe out the drug menace.

He said the district administration will leave no stone unturned to make this district totally free from this curse.

The SBS Nagar police have already been taking action against drug peddlers and putting them behind the bars, he said.

