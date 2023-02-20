51st Rose Festival concludes with a flourish

The three-day 51st Chandigarh Rose Festival came to a close on Sunday with the performance of renowned singer Adnan Sami.

The festival culminated with cultural programmes, performances, and competitions at the Zakir Husain Rose Garden, Sector 16, with UT adviser to the administrator Dharm Pal distributing various prizes to the winners of all competitions held during this year’s edition of the event.

The third day of the festival kicked off with a yoga session followed by a morning raga, a classical performance by swar ragini maestro Subhash Ghosh.

Folk dances were also performed by different groups, showcasing cultural diversity of India. Performances included devrath folk dance, bhangra, kalbelia and ghoomar. Following the same, magician Pardeep Kumar held the audience captive.

Renowned Bollywood singer Adnan Sami enthralled the audience at the CITCO ground in Sector 10, which also hosted events as part of the festival.

Mayor Anup Gupta Nitin, secretary local government Kumar Yadav, municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, other senior officials, and city councillors were also present during the occasion.

386 pledge to donate their organs

As many as 386 people pledged to donate their organs for saving lives of others at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical College and Research (PGIMER)’s Infotainment Campaign on organ donation ‘Live Life, Pass it on’ at the festival.

Besides this, as many as 1,100 people directly reached out to the Regional Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (ROTTO, PGIMER)’s kiosk set up at the three-day festival, to know more about organ donation and its process.

Leveraging the huge footfall at the rose festival, ROTTO PGIMER engaged with the public through their fun filled activities like street play, slogan writing, graffiti and signature campaign, quiz competition.

Expressing happiness with the success of the initiative for the fifth year successively, ROTTO PGIMER nodal officer Vipin Koushal said, “Every year, the response has been better than the previous year. But this year, we have seen a striking difference. Most of the people who pledged for organ donation already knew about the concept either through media or through some awareness programme.”

