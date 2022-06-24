52 Haryana players get Bhim award

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday conferred Bhim Awards on 52 players of the state in recognition of their outstanding achievement in sports.

Every player was given ₹5 lakh cash award along with a Bhim statue, a tie, a blazer and a citation in a ceremony held at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula.

The award winners will also be given ₹5,000 per month as honorarium.

Addressing the gathering, governor Dattatreya said that Haryana has made an indelible mark in the field of sports due to an outstanding sports policy and international standards of sports infrastructure.

He added that other governments are also looking forward to replicating Haryana’s sports policy in their states.