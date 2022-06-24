Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 52 Haryana players get Bhim award
chandigarh news

52 Haryana players get Bhim award

Every player was given ₹5 lakh cash award along with a Bhim statue, a tie, a blazer and a citation in a ceremony held at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday conferred Bhim Awards on 52 players of the state in recognition of their outstanding achievement in sports. (Twitter)
Updated on Jun 24, 2022 04:56 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday conferred Bhim Awards on 52 players of the state in recognition of their outstanding achievement in sports.

Every player was given 5 lakh cash award along with a Bhim statue, a tie, a blazer and a citation in a ceremony held at Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula.

The award winners will also be given 5,000 per month as honorarium.

Addressing the gathering, governor Dattatreya said that Haryana has made an indelible mark in the field of sports due to an outstanding sports policy and international standards of sports infrastructure.

He added that other governments are also looking forward to replicating Haryana’s sports policy in their states.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP