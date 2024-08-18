52-year-old biker killed in Mohali hit-and-run

A speeding car left a 52-year-old motorcyclist dead in a hit-and-run accident in Handesra, Dera Bassi, on Friday. Police booked the absconding car driver under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (2) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Handesra police station in Dera Bassi. (HT Photo)

The victim, identified as Sarabjit Singh, lived in Handesra and a ran a grocery shop near his house, said police.

His brother Harnek Singh told them that on Friday, his brother was returning home on his motorcycle, when a speeding car hit his vehicle from the side. The collision caused Sarabjit to fall on the road, leading to serious injuries.

While the accused fled the spot, onlookers rushed the victim to the Dera Bassi civil hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

