53-year-old ASI shoots self in Muktsar court complex, dies

Updated on Sep 06, 2022 02:34 PM IST

Police officials said the 53-year-old ASI shot himself in the chin and died instantly, he was leading a police party that had escorted prisoners to the Muktsar court complex

The ASI’s body was found near the main gate of the prisoners’ room (bakshi khana) at the Muktsar court complex. (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials said the 53-year-old ASI shot himself in the chin and died instantly.

Muktsar superintendent of police (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police party that had escorted prisoners to court. “Eyewitnesses said Kulwinder Singh used his official carbine to take his life,” said the SP.

The ASI’s body was found near the main gate of the prisoners’ room (bakshi khana) at the court complex.

