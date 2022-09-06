53-year-old ASI shoots self in Muktsar court complex, dies

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Kulwinder Singh allegedly shot himself dead at the Muktsar district court complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officials said the 53-year-old ASI shot himself in the chin and died instantly.

Muktsar superintendent of police (headquarters) Kulwant Rai said the ASI was leading a police party that had escorted prisoners to court. “Eyewitnesses said Kulwinder Singh used his official carbine to take his life,” said the SP.

The ASI’s body was found near the main gate of the prisoners’ room (bakshi khana) at the court complex.