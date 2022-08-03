Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
54 new Covid infections in Ludhiana

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 01:51 AM IST
The district currently has 289 active Covid cases, of which 265 patients are in home isolation, 20 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, and four are admitted at a government health facility.
Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,529 Covid infections, of which 1,09,236 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it. (Shutterstock)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 54 new Covid cases were detected in Ludhiana on Tuesday. The district currently has 289 active cases, of which 265 patients are in home isolation, 20 are undergoing treatment at a private facility, and four are admitted at a government health facility. Ludhiana has so far recorded 1,12,529 Covid infections, of which 1,09,236 people have successfully defeated the virus and 3,004 patients have succumbed to it.

