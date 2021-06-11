55 Chandigarh Housing Board residential units up for sale

Chandigarh Housing Board has put up for sale its 55 built-up residential units on freehold basis through e-tender.

The dwelling unit sizes vary from 385 square feet to 1,417 square feet and their reserve price ranges between ₹23.44 lakh for an EWS flat in Sector 63 to ₹86.24 lakh for a three-bedroom flat in Sector 63.

Of the total 55 properties, 27 are located in Sector 51, 21 in Sector 63, four in Sector 38 and three in Sector 49.

This is the fourth phase of the auction being carried out by CHB. In the first two phases, residential properties were auctioned and in the third, commercial properties were offered.

During the first phase of the auction in the first week of May, CHB had received 105 bids for 36 of the 109 properties up for sale.

A three-bedroom flat in Sector 63 had fetched the board ₹1.05 crore against a reserve price of ₹86 lakh. Two similar properties in the sector also went for more than ₹1 crore. In all, CHB had earned ₹29.41 crore from the auction.

In the second phase held earlier in June, only 27 of the 79 built-up properties could find bidders. Two three-bedroom flats in Sector 63 got the highest bid of more than ₹1 crore against a reserve price of ₹86.24 lakh.

E-bid requirements

The e-tenders have been invited separately for each unit.

E-bid submission can be made on www.etenders.chd.nic.in from 10am on June 15 till 6pm on July 5. Every prospective bidder is required to get registered on the portal.

The e-bid must be above the reserve price and the bidders can revise their e-bids any number of times till the deadline. The properties will be allotted to the highest bidder.

The dwelling units can be further sold, alienated, transferred, etc., after the execution of Conveyance Deed with CHB, as per law and the board’s transfer policies applicable to freehold properties.