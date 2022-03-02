55 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 55 fresh Covid-19 cases and no death for the sixth consecutive day, an official health bulletin said. On Monday, the union territory had witnessed the lowest daily Covid-19 infections in 21 months with just 42 cases. When the first wave had ebbed in February 2021, the lowest daily total of 43 cases was recorded in the union territory on February 08, 2021. As the second wave ebbed, the region saw the lowest of 51 cases on October 15, 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other short stories

Apni Party leader begins Chenab valley tour

Jammu : Apni Party general secretary and former MLC Syed Asgar Ali on Tuesday chaired a review meeting of the party leaders and workers in Doda during his tour of the Chenab valley. The former MLC and party leaders held a detailed discussion on developmental, employment and organisational-related issues. In his address, Ali said that the development is the basic need still being felt by this neglected region which has huge potential to generate employment as well as develop even the remotest place in Chenab valley.

Leh to re-open schools for classes 6-12 from March 7

JAMMU Following a declining trend in Covid-19, the district administration in Leh district on Tuesday announced reopening of all schools from classes 6 to 12 from March 7 with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and SOPs, said officials. A notification in this connection was issued by deputy commissioner (DC) of Leh Shrikant Suse. Suse said, “Given the improvement in overall Covid 19 situation in Leh district followed by detailed review by all the stakeholders, it is hereby ordered that all the government as well as private schools/institutes in Leh district shall be allowed to open from March 7 for class 6 to 12 with strict adherence to Covid guidelines and SOPs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jammu Div Com inaugurates Mahashivratri fairs

Jammu Divisional commissioner, Jammu, Dr Raghav Langer, who is also the chairman of the Shiv Khori Shrine Board, inaugurated four-day Mahashivratri melas at Shiv Khori in Reasi district and Peerkhoo in Jammu on Monday. The events have been organised by the directorate of tourism, Jammu, to attract pilgrim tourists to these highly-revered shrines of the Jammu division. The four-day mela at Shivkhori, Ransoo, is being organised in collaboration with district administration, Reasi, and Shree Shiv Khori Shrine Board.