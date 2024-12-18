55 soil testing labs to come up in Ludhiana: DC

To provide farmers with easy access to soil testing facilities at the grassroots level and offer affordable testing without requiring long-distance travel, 55 village-level soil testing labs will be established in Ludhiana. Deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal urged officials to expedite the process of appointing village-level entrepreneurs and conducting training sessions to ensure that the soil testing initiative can be covered comprehensively throughout Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

During a meeting with officials from the agriculture, horticulture, and co-operative departments, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal stated that Ludhiana comprises 11 agriculture blocks, and five labs will be set up in each block. The co-operative department will appoint village-level entrepreneurs (VLEs) to collect soil samples from their respective areas. Applicants must have completed at least Class 10 with a science background and possess basic computer knowledge. After appointment, the VLEs will receive training from agriculture officials on collecting and analysing soil samples. They will be compensated ₹300 for each sample, with each VLE gathering 3,000 samples in a year.

Jorwal emphasised that this initiative will provide farmers with timely and accurate soil analysis results, enabling better decisions regarding fertiliser application and soil management practices. It will facilitate customised soil nutrient recommendations based on test results, enhance farmers’ awareness of soil health, and help them optimise fertiliser use, thereby minimising input costs and avoiding both under and over-application.

Moreover, the deputy commissioner stated that this initiative will allow for the collection of local soil data, which can be used for conducting studies, formulating policies, and developing region-specific agricultural interventions. He noted that farmers often apply fertilisers indiscriminately without sufficient knowledge about soil needs, leading to excessive expenditures. He warned that the overuse of fertilisers not only drains farmers’ finances, but also adversely affects soil health, ultimately impacting productivity.

