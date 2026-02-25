₹556 crore recovered from IDFC First Bank: CM Saini to Haryana assembly

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini informed the state assembly on Tuesday that the entire amount deposited with IDFC First Bank has been recovered, including interest, in a major development that came within 24 hours of the fraud coming to light, giving a much-needed respite to the government. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini delivers his address in the state assembly on Tuesday. (ANI)

The whiff of the financial scandal had hit the government close on the heels of the Budget session, becoming public on February 22 and putting the Saini dispensation on the back foot. The firefight began after IDFC First Bank disclosed that it had detected suspected fraudulent transactions to the tune of ₹590 crore in its Chandigarh branch related to Haryana government departments accounts.

On Monday, as the Congress raised the hot-button issue in the House, the CM assured that the government would go to the depth of the matter to punish the guilty. Saini had told the House that the matter came to light due to the alertness of the state government departments following which the bank was de-empanelled immediately.

On Tuesday, making a statement on the floor of the House after Question Hour, Saini said that by Monday evening, the bank had returned approximately ₹556 crore, which included ₹22 crore in interest, to government accounts.

“The entire amount has been deposited back into our accounts. The full money has been recovered along with interest within 24 hours,” Saini told the House.

Saini said the bank informed the government that a few employees at its Chandigarh branch were allegedly behind the fraud. According to Saini, the illegality was orchestrated by “middle-rung officials” within the banking institution.

“We will ensure that all those responsible—bank employees, any private individual or any government employee or officer—are brought to justice. Strict action will be taken against the guilty,” Saini said, maintaining a tough stance on financial propriety.

The case has now been officially handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB). Additionally, a high-level committee, headed by the finance secretary, has been constituted to conduct a forensic probe and fix accountability for the lapse.

The CM said the amount pertained to various Haryana government departments, boards and corporations. He said the recovery was made possible through coordinated efforts between the state government and senior bank officials.

Calling it a matter of public trust, Saini said the funds represent the hard-earned money of 2.8 crore people of Haryana and would be utilised strictly for their welfare. “Whosoever has made a mistake will face the strictest action,” the CM said, adding, “No one can cast an evil eye on government money. The days when scams were hushed up are now over.”