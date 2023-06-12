Day after attack on cops, Kharar police book 56 for attempt to murder, rioting

The Kharar police have booked 56 persons, including women, of Bangala colony in Mundi Kharar area for attacking a police party and staging protest on the National Highway near Sunny Enclave on Saturday night. They pelted the police team with stones and thrashed them with sticks.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 332, 353, 186, 225, 427, 148, and 149 of the IPC, besides Section 8-B of the National Highways Act (1956) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984 (iStock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police have also arrested five persons, including two women, namely Teepa, Raja, Ganesh, Neetu and Parveen in the case so far.

The accused have been booked under Sections 307, 332, 353, 186, 225, 427, 148, and 149 of the IPC, besides Section 8-B of the National Highways Act (1956) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Among those injured include SHO of Kharar City police station Harinder Singh, who had led the police party after around 60 persons laid siege to the National Highway in Kharar.

The case has been registered on the complaint of chowki in-charge of Sunny Enclave Satvinder Singh.

Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur said, “A case has been registered against 56 people, while six have been booked by name. Five persons have been arrested, while a hunt in on to nab the remaining persons.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Among those named in the FIR include Duda Rana, Raja, Ganesh, Teepa, Neetu and Perveena, all resident of Mundi Kharar.

The face-off took place at 7 pm on Saturday when the police team following a tip-off raided the slum area of Bangala colony in the Mundi Kharar area to nab Rajan, Vikram and Nanad Kishore, who are suspected of operating illegal lottery and gambling business in the area.

According to Satvinder Singh, the police nabbed Vikram red-handed, but soon his family members and area residents arrived and managed to free him.

The police party gave a chase to apprehend Vikram. However, they saw 60 persons from Bangala colony approaching them.

The crowd, including women, indulged in a heated argument with the cops.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They laid siege to the National Highway and blocked the traffic for nearly half an hour. Satvinder said that he informed the Kharar City SHO Harinder Singh about it.

When the SHO approached the protesters to clear the passage as they had blocked the highway in Mundi Kharar, they began throwing stones. A few among them were holding sticks and chased the police party.

The police resorted to mild lathicharge to disperse the protesters. A few private vehicles were damaged during stone-pelting.

The crackdown was part of a statewide drive against people indulging in illegal lottery business and gambling across the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON