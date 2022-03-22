56 councillors express no confidence against Amritsar mayor Rintu

: High drama was witnessed at the MC commissioner’s office here on Monday when 56 councillors expressed no confidence against mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu, who shifted from Congress to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) days before the Punjab assembly elections.

The councillors, under the leadership of senior deputy mayor Raman Bakshi, gathered at the office of municipal corporation commissioner for a ‘special meeting’ even though it was cancelled by the mayor on Thursday.

The councillors, mostly from Congress, also declared Bakshi as their ‘new mayor’, besides ‘sacking’ Rintu during the unceremonious meeting. They said that they have the strength of 56 votes and the mayor should also show his strength.

However, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi called the meeting null and void and also denied accepting the proceedings of the councillors’ meeting. Police force was also deployed at the MC office.

“There was no meeting at the MC on Monday. The special meeting of the house was cancelled on Thursday and the councillors had no right to conduct the meeting. Their meeting was illegal and it would not be included in the proceedings,” said Rishi.

In February, around 53 Congress councillors had submitted a letter to the MC commissioner, requesting him to call a special meeting to move a no-confidence motion against Rintu.

In the letter, they pointed out that the mayor has lost his support and confidence among the councillors in the municipal house and therefore he should be removed from the post of mayor as per norms.

The total strength of MC house is 85. The Congress has a strength of 64 councillors, out of which 10 defected to other parties during the recent assembly polls. Out of 10, seven joined the SAD, while three including the mayor, switched loyalties to AAP. The Akali Dal has seven, BJP six councillors and eight are Independents in the MC house.

