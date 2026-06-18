5.8kg heroin, firearms, banned pills seized in Ferozepur, 10 held

Ferozepur: Police on Wednesday arrested 10 accused in multiple operations conducted across the district and recovered over 5.8 kilograms of heroin, more than 1.33 lakh banned pharmaceutical tablets and capsules, four illegal firearms, ammunition, vehicles, stolen property and cash exceeding ₹3 lakh.

Police on Wednesday arrested 10 accused in multiple operations conducted across the district and recovered over 5.8 kilograms of heroin, more than 1.33 lakh banned pharmaceutical tablets and capsules, four illegal firearms, ammunition, vehicles, stolen property and cash exceeding ₹3 lakh.

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Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said the recoveries were made during a series of intelligence-led raids and naka-checking operations carried out by different police teams.

Police intercepted two alleged drug traffickers near Arif Ke on the Ferozepur-Mallanwala road following a specific tip-off. The accused were identified as Manjinder Singh of Lakha Ke Dehrian village, and Jagjit Singh of Mallanwala. Police said the duo was transporting a large consignment of heroin when they were apprehended.

During the operation, officials recovered 5.775 kilograms of heroin, four mobile phones and a Swift car allegedly being used for smuggling activities. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify other persons involved in the network.

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{{^usCountry}} In another operation, police raided a medical store in Mamdot after receiving information regarding the illegal sale of prohibited pharmaceutical substances. The search resulted in the recovery of 1,33,640 banned tablets and capsules, ₹36,600 in cash and 39 live cartridges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another operation, police raided a medical store in Mamdot after receiving information regarding the illegal sale of prohibited pharmaceutical substances. The search resulted in the recovery of 1,33,640 banned tablets and capsules, ₹36,600 in cash and 39 live cartridges. {{/usCountry}}

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The accused, Gurdev Singh, a resident of Mamdot Uttar, was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

Continuing its drive against illegal weapons, police arrested Mintu and Rashpal Singh, alias Sewak. During the operation, officials recovered a Glock pistol, two .30-bore pistols, multiple magazines, live cartridges and mobile phones from their possession.

According to police records, Rashpal is involved in several criminal cases, while Mintu also has a history of criminal activities. Further interrogation is being conducted to ascertain their links with other criminal networks.

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In a separate action, a police team arrested Karandeep Singh, alias Karan, of Moga district, after intercepting a suspicious vehicle during routine checking. Police recovered 50 grams of heroin, a pistol along with a magazine and ₹2.8 lakh suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking.

Officials said Karandeep had previously been booked in a criminal case registered at Makhu police station. The recovered cash is being examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, city Ferozepur police achieved a breakthrough in multiple theft and snatching cases with the arrest of Lovepreet Kumar and Ravi Kumar from the railway station area. Police recovered two stolen motorcycles and ten snatched mobile phones from their possession.

Both accused reportedly have previous criminal records and are being questioned regarding their possible involvement in other unsolved theft and snatching incidents in the district.

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Summing up the operations, SSP Sidhu said police teams recovered more than 5.8 kilograms of heroin, over 1.33 lakh banned tablets and capsules, four illegal firearms, 41 live cartridges, six mobile phones, three vehicles, stolen property and cash exceeding ₹3 lakh.