₹590-cr govt funds fraud: Chandigarh realtor named ‘key conspirator’, ACB launches manhunt

The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which is investigating suspected fraudulent banking transactions amounting to ₹590 crore involving accounts of Haryana government departments is in pursuit of a Chandigarh-based relator-cum-businessman, Vikram Wadhwa. ACB officials said Wadhwa is suspected to be the architect of the scam involving government funds. The Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which is investigating suspected fraudulent banking transactions amounting to ₹590 crore involving accounts of Haryana government departments is in pursuit of a Chandigarh-based relator-cum-businessman, Vikram Wadhwa. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

ACB officials said that authorities also issued a look-out circular seeking Wadhwa’s detention at airports, seaports and land borders. “Wadhwa has been on the run even before the FIR was registered,” an ACB official said.

Wadhwa, as per official records, is a designated partner in three limited liability partnership (LLP) firms, Prisma Residency, Kinspire Reality (sic) and Martell Buildwell. The first two LLP firms, as per official records, have their offices in Sector 22, Chandigarh. Wadhwa, known to enjoy proximity to influential persons, was also a director of Citiheights Hotels Pvt Ltd, which also has its office in Sector 22, Chandigarh.

On February 23, the ACB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act and various provisions of the BNS against employees of IDFC First Bank and AU Small Bank, along with unknown public servants and private individuals to probe suspected fraudulent banking transactions.

The ACB arrested Naresh Kumar Bawani, a superintendent in the office of the director, Development and Panchayat, Haryana, on Saturday in connection with the scam.

On February 24, the ACB arrested two former IDFC First Bank employees Ribhav Rishi and Abhay Kumar besides Abhay’s wife Swati Singla, and Abhishek Singla. Swati and Abhishek are partners in the Swastik Desh Project firm. Investigations revealed that a significant portion of the diverted government funds was transferred to this firm and subsequently routed to various other accounts.

ACB officials said Wadhwa’s name surfaced during the custodial interrogation of the arrested accused.

One more accused held

The state vigilance and the ACB has arrested one more accused, Manish Jindal, in the multi-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case. While the ACB sought a 10-day police remand for the accused, the court granted a five-day remand on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations revealed that large sums of money were siphoned off from government accounts, including Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, development and panchayats department, and Panchkula municipal corporation, and further diverted from the accounts of M/s Swastik Desh Project to Sawan Jewellers, accused Ribhav Rishi, certain other jewellers, Divya Arora (wife of Ribhav Rishi), accused Abhishek Singhal, Swati Singla, as well as some government accounts and other private individuals.

Interrogation of the accused, along with analysis of documents and digital data obtained so far, indicated that Manish Jindal, based in Aerocity, Mohali, played a significant and active role in the conspiracy to divert government funds to private entities for wrongful personal gains, causing substantial loss to the public exchequer. He was involved not only in planning the scheme but also in executing it, receiving huge benefits in cash and valuable items worth crores of rupees. Digital data, particularly CDR analysis, corroborated these findings, supported further by witness statements. Manish Jindal was formally arrested on February 28.

The ACB informed the court that given the large-scale nature of the fraud, custodial interrogation is essential to understand the complete modus operandi, identify beneficiaries, and determine the roles played by co-accused. The investigation requires detailed examination of bank accounts, recovery of documents related to movable and immovable property purchased with proceeds of crime, and analysis of complex financial transactions. The authorities emphasised that the case involves multilayered fraudulent activities, making sustained interrogation crucial to unearth the full nexus of public servants, bank officials, private individuals, and actual beneficiaries involved in the scheme.