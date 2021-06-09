596 more infections in HP

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 596 fresh infections taking the state’s Covid caseload to 1,96,351, while the death toll mounted to 3,312 after 13 patients succumbed to the contagion.

At 149, the highest cases were reported in Kangra, followed by 105 in Mandi, 60 in Shimla, 53 in Chamba, 52 in Una 51 in Kullu, 42 in Solan, 38 in Hamirpur, 18 in Bilaspur, 16 in Sirmaur, 11 in Lahaul-Spiti and six in Kinnaur. The overall recoveries stood at 1,86,033 after 1,155 people recuperated while the active cases whittled down to 6,983.

Kangra remains the worst-hit district with 44,758 infections, followed by Mandi with 26,262 cases and Shimla with 24,493 cases. Solan has 21,920 cases, Sirmaur 14,971, Hamirpur 13,942, Una 12,938, Bilaspur 12,308, Chamba 10,434 , Kullu 8,588, Kinnaur 3,095 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,642 cases.

Ramp up vaccination drive: HP Cong to Centre

The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the President of India and governor of Himachal Pradesh through deputy commissioner Kangra demanding that the government ensure that at least 1 crore people are vaccinated in day and universal free vaccination is provided to every citizen of India.

The delegation led was led by Kangra district Congress chief Ajay Mahajan. State vice-president Pawan Kajal and general secretaries Ashish Butail and Kewal Singh Pathania were also present on the occasion.

Mahajan said Union BJP government is guilty of criminal mismanagement of Covid-19. “Vaccination is the only protection amid the raging pandemic but the Modi government’s vaccination strategy has been a dangerous cocktail of blunders and bloopers.”

“While other countries had started placing purchase orders for vaccines from May 2020, the Centre and state governments did it only in January 2021. To date, the government has ordered only 39 crore vaccine doses for a population of 140 crore. India has administered 21.31 crore vaccine doses till May 31 but only 4.45 crore people have received both the shots which is only 3.17% of India’s population. In last 134 days, the average pace of vaccination is about 16 lakh vaccine doses per day. At this pace, it will take over three years for us to vaccinate our adult population,” he said.