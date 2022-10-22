Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5G rollout: Chandigarh proposes amendments in telecom policy

Published on Oct 22, 2022 03:24 AM IST

Working on the launch of 5G services in Chandigarh, the UT administration has proposed some amendments in the telecom policy to facilitate the rollout

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Working on the launch of 5G services in Chandigarh, the UT administration has proposed some amendments in the telecom policy to facilitate the rollout.

As Chandigarh is among the country’s 13 cities selected for the launch, various telecom companies, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, have established their 5G trial sites in the city. Work to upgrade infrastructure and backward integration will commence next month.

Rupesh Aggarwal, director, IT, Chandigarh, “Some changes have been proposed in the telecom policy with regard to public rights of way. The amendments pertain mainly to changes in street furniture, such as poles and bus queue shelters, where the service providers will be installing small towers or transmitters for seamless 5G services.”

He added that the proposals will be taken up for approval at the next meeting.

According to sources, while Bharti Airtel is expected to launch 5G services in Chandigarh by December end, Reliance Jio will join the league in the city by March next year.

