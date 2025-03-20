Menu Explore
Mohali: 5-year-old girl dies in Dera Bassi road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 20, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The girl, Aaradhya Bansal, was returning home from school with her grandfather, Upesh Bansal, on a scooter

A five-year-old girl lost her life in a road accident in Dera Bassi on Wednesday. The incident took place on the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway near a hotel.

Victim Aaradhya Bansal (HT Photo)
Victim Aaradhya Bansal (HT Photo)

The girl, Aaradhya Bansal, was returning home from school with her grandfather, Upesh Bansal, on a scooter. While overtaking a stationary truck on the service lane, the scooter was hit by a speeding canter from the rear, trapping the girl between two heavy vehicles. She died on the spot, while her grandfather sustained minor injuries.

The canter driver fled the scene abandoning the vehicle. Police have seized the canter and registered a case, initiating a search for the driver.

The victim’s parents run a private school in Dera Bassi. The tragic incident has left the community in shock, with several political leaders visiting the grieving family to offer condolences.

