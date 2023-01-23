6 booked for duping Karnal man of 78.7 L on pretext of sending him USA

Six persons, including a couple, have been booked for allegedly duping a man of ₹78.7 lakh on the pretext of sending his brother to USA to learn dairy farming.

The victim’s family members have also accused them of demanding ₹1 crore as extortion by holding the victim hostage at an undisclosed location and they were not able to contact him for the past one week.

Police said the accused have been identified as Tarsem Singh, who is currently living in Portugal, Shamsher Singh of Siwan, Deepak of Moga of Punjab, Amritpal Singh of Karnal, Mamta Rani and her husband Vikram Singh of Bhiwani, who is currently living in Azerbaijan.

The complainant approached the Assandh police, which registered an FIR under Sections 420, 406, 384, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

As per the police, the complainant Satpal Singh, a resident of Jabala of Karnal, alleged that they owned a milk-dairy in Assandh and his brother Pradeep and his friend Amarjeet came in contact with Amritpal, who inspired them to go to America to learn more about dairy farming.

He further alleged that Amritpal, Mamta and his husband Vikram who lived in Azerbaijan called his brother in December. Initially, they agreed to pay ₹8.24 lakh for expenses.

Pardeep along with a group of persons reached were sent to Azerbaijan. Later, the accused started blackmailing them and demanded money via different modes and they paid them total ₹78.73 lakh in the past three weeks. They also threatened to kill Pardeep if the money was not paid to them, he alleged.

As per the complainant, the accused, Tarsem, Shamsher, Deepak, Mamta, Vikram Singh and Amritpal, were jointly running this racket and extorting money from people on the pretext of sending them abroad. Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the FIR has been registered as per the complaint and investigation has been started to ascertain the allegations.