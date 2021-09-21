6 days after former police volunteer’s suicide in Ludhiana, kin demand fiancée’s arrest

Six days after a 22-year-old former police volunteer ended his life in front of his fiancée at the Ludhiana Zoo, his family staged a protest outside the commissioner of police’s office on Monday, demanding that the woman be charged for abetment as well.

The protesters said the victim had taken the extreme step a day before he was due to marry the woman he loved, Megha. However, she was also involved with another man Raghav of Gandhi Nagar. The police have booked Raghav but have not registered a case against Megha.

Alleging that the victim’s death was a conspiracy, his relatives have demanded that the culprits be charged with murder. Commissioner of police Naunihal Singh has assured them that action will be taken against the accused.

On September 14, the victim, also a resident of Gandhi Nagar, had gone to Ludhiana Zoo with his fiancée, whom he was to marry the next day. However, he consumed poison in front of her, after which the woman fled.

The police arrested Raghav for abetment as he had told the victim that he was in a relationship with Megha, after which the victim had asked her to meet him at the zoo and ended his life.

A cousin of the victim alleged that Megha had given him the poison. A probe has been marked to the assistant commissioner of police (ACP, north), Dharmapal.

Salem Tabri station house officer, inspector Gopal Krishan, said the woman had not been let go scot-free, but a probe was on to determine her role in the suicide case.

The mobile phones of the victim, his fiancée, and the accused have been seized. As per recordings in the phones of the victim and his fiancée, they were of the belief that Raghav was provoking the victim against Megha.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).