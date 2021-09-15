Former police volunteer dies by suicide at Ludhiana zoo

Upset over not getting familial approval to marry the girl of his choice, a 25-year-old former police volunteer died by suicide at the Ludhiana Zoo on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim had gone to visit his girlfriend at the zoo, but consumed poison in front of her. The woman raised the alarm, following which he was taken to the hospital in an ambulance, but was declared dead on arrival. The families of both the victim and the girl were against the alliance.

The victim had worked with the police as a volunteer during the lockdown imposed to arrest the coronavirus contagion.Inspector Gopal Krishan, Salem Tabri station house officer, said the woman’s family were looking for a suitable match for her.