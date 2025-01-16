6 expelled from Sonepat medical college over ragging allegations

Six senior MBBS students were expelled from Bhagat Phool Singh medical college for women at Khanpur Kalan in Sonepat after first-year girl students raised ragging allegations. A senior student, who wished not to be named told HT that the senior students had just welcomed the freshers and gave some directions. (HT File)

The senior students denied the accusations and criticised the college authorities for acting against them without any investigation.

BPS Medical College medical superintendent Dr Dheeraj said that the first-year students had lodged a complaint against the senior students while accusing them of indulging in ragging.

“After receiving the complaint, the college administration has formed a committee to investigate the matter. Six senior students were expelled till further orders,” he said.

He said that if the allegations were found true, strict action will be taken against the students.

A senior student, who wished not to be named told HT that the senior students had just welcomed the freshers and gave some directions.

“The MBBS students of 2024 batch had shared the screenshot of chat with senior students with college authorities and medical council of India officials. Such things had occurred earlier also, and do not come under ragging,” she added.

The angered senior students also staged a protest against the administration’s decision of expelling six senior MBBS students.