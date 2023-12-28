6 months on, air services yet to resume between Shimla, Kullu

At a time when tourists are flocking to hill stations, the air connectivity between Shimla and Manali has remained suspended for the past six months following the monsoon havoc that struck Himachal Pradesh. The flight from Shimla to Kullu, which operated three days a week, abruptly halted on July 10, leaving travellers stranded and causing substantial losses for the tourism industry. At a time when tourists are flocking to hill stations, the air connectivity between Shimla and Manali has remained suspended for the past six months following the monsoon havoc that struck Himachal Pradesh. The flight from Shimla to Kullu, which operated three days a week, abruptly halted on July 10, leaving travellers stranded and causing substantial losses for the tourism industry. (PTI File Photo)

Despite the state government’s efforts to attract more tourists, the prolonged closure of flights has dealt a severe blow to the tourism sector. Visitors to Shimla are now unable to reach the popular destinations of Kullu and Manali by air. Similarly, those looking to board a flight to Kullu have no option but to resort to road travel.

The suspension of the Shimla-Kullu flight was initiated due to severe disruptions caused by heavy rains and adverse weather conditions in Kullu and Mandi districts between July 8 and 11. The service is yet to resume, much to the chagrin of tourism businesses in Shimla and Kullu. Residents and visitors from across the country are grappling with the inconvenience caused by this extended hiatus.

Expressing concern over the situation, the Jubberhatti Airport Authority has urged the government to promptly restart this crucial air link. Mahindra Seth, president of the Shimla Hotel Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association, has joined the chorus demanding the immediate restoration of air services on the Shimla-Kullu route. Seth emphasised that the tourism industry is reeling from substantial losses, stressing the need not only to resume existing flights but also to introduce new services connecting the state with various parts of the country.

Dhanapal, the director of the Airport Authority Jubbarhatti, highlighted the significant passenger demand on the Shimla-Kullu route. In light of this, the Airport Authority has officially petitioned the government to expedite the resumption of flights, recognizing the vital role air connectivity plays in sustaining the tourism sector.

The Jubbarhatti Airport Authority’s plea underscores the urgency of reinstating the Shimla-Kullu flight, emphasizing its pivotal role in restoring normalcy to the region’s tourism-dependent economy. Seth’s call for not only resuming existing flights but also introducing new services aligns with the industry’s aspirations for broader connectivity.

Dhanapal’s acknowledgment of significant passenger demand on the Shimla-Kullu route further accentuates the need for swift government intervention. The official petition from the Airport Authority emphasizes the critical role air connectivity plays in sustaining and revitalizing the tourism sector, urging the government to prioritize this matter. “We have taken up the matter with the government numerous times and we are hopeful that it will be resumed shortly. The civil aviation department has also taken up the matter with different airline carriers,” he said.