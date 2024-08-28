60 Chandigarh cops headed to Himachal to hone drug probe skills

The Chandigarh administration has decided to send 60 policemen to Himachal Pradesh for training on probe into drugs cases. Punjab and Haryana high court had asked Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to send batches of investigators to Himachal Pradesh for training, noting that the hill state had a better track record of probing drug cases. (HT Photo)

The information in this regard was given by the UT counsel before the Punjab and Haryana high court, stating that a request for imparting training to around 60 police personnel was sent to Himachal Pradesh Police Training College (PTC), Daroh, Kangra, and the said requisition had been accepted by the authorities there.

The information was shared in the proceedings initiated in March, wherein the court had recorded that investigation into drugs cases was “poor” in two states of Punjab and Haryana. It had asked Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh to send batches of investigators to Himachal Pradesh for training, noting that the hill state had a better track record of probing drug cases. Subsequently, Punjab Police as well as Haryana had sent their cops to PTC, Daroh, Kangra, for training.

It is to be recalled that on the last date of hearing in July, the court had asked the chief secretaries of Punjab and Haryana, and the UT adviser to establish and implement a standard operating procedure (SOP) to facilitate the detoxification of drug addicts also.