60 cyclists from Chandigarh tricity compete in meet

Pankaj Raika won the “Roat 4.0” cycling championship by securing first place in the men’s 15-18 age group while Talwinder Randhawa emerged as the champion in the 18-40 age group. Around 60 cyclists from tricity participated in the championship organised on the basis of individual time trials in the 27 km stretch between Nada Sahib and Ramgarh by Cyclegarh on Sunday. Pankaj Raika won the “Roat 4.0” cycling championship in Chandigarh tricity by securing first place in the men’s 15-18 age group while Talwinder Randhawa emerged as the champion in the 18-40 age group. (iStock)

Pankaj covered this distance in 37:05 minutes while Talwinder Randhawa in 36:19 minutes. In the 15-18 age group, Gurasees (41:00) secured second place while Angelo (42:45) finished third.

In the 18-40 age group, Akshat Singh (36:53) got second place while Angad Singh (38:29) got the third rank. In the masters category 40-60 age group, Dr KPS Oberoi (44:28) was the winner while Gobind Dhanda (44:44) stood second. Anupinder Bevli (51:49) took third spot.

In the girls 15-18 age group, Yashita (49:16) won the title while Poonya Dutta (51:35) came second. Lakeesha Dhiman (56:10) got third place. In the 18-40 age group, Swati Sablok (47:05) won the race while in the Masters 40-60 age group, Amandeep Kaur (56:55) was the declared champion. Haroop Singh was honored as the youngest rider.