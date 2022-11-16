Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 60 proposals passed at Yamunanagar MC house meeting

60 proposals passed at Yamunanagar MC house meeting

chandigarh news
Updated on Nov 16, 2022 12:37 AM IST

The MC house also passed proposals on appointing a caretaker at every community centre and a fixed user fee for the facility along with constructing permanent roads leading to a cremation ground in the area

60 proposals passed at Yamunanagar MC house meeting
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Amid sharp debates among members and officials, a total of 60 proposals of development projects were passed at the Yamunanagar-Jagadhri municipal corporation’s house meeting on Tuesday. The house also passed proposals on appointing a caretaker at every community centre and a fixed user fee for the facility along with constructing permanent roads leading to a cremation ground in the area. Meanwhile, Mayor Madan Mohan Chauhan constituted a probe committee after commissioner Ayush Sinha conducted a surprise inspection of the MC office on Saturday and ordered action against few employees for lapses in work.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP