600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday.
“A total of 597 pilgrims of the 30th batch left base camp Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in a convoy of 30 vehicles heavy CRPF security this morning,” said a duty officer at the Yatri Niwas control room, adding, “As many as 155 pilgrims, who opted for the Baltal route, were the first to leave in eight vehicles, followed by the second convoy of 22 vehicles carrying 442 pilgrims for the Pahalgam route. The convoys left around 4.20am.”
Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups. “The yatra convoy from Jammu to the holy cave crossed Jawahar Tunnel. Though there are some stretches, where traffic is still one-way but traffic movement has not been suspended,” he said.
The number of pilgrims visiting the cave shrine has drastically fallen in the past three days, mostly due to inclement weather conditions, officials said, adding that Saturday saw the lowest number of pilgrims leaving for the cave shrine in the last one week.
The annual 43-day Amarnath Yatra commenced from twin base camps — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag and 14-km shorter Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal — on June 30.
So far, around 2.7 lakh pilgrims have offered prayers at the cave shrine, housing the naturally formed ice-shivlingam, the officials said. The yatra is scheduled to end on August 11, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. A total of 36 people, mostly pilgrims, have died during the ongoing yatra. Besides, 15 pilgrims were killed in the flash floods at the Amarnath cave shrine on July 1.
900 devotees leave for Buddha Amarnath shrine
Meanwhile, amid tight security, another batch of over 900 pilgrims on Saturday left for Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district’s Mandi area from the base camp in Jammu. The Buddha Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday after a gap of two years due to the Covid pandemic.
-
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
-
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
-
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
-
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
-
MiG-21 crash: Chandigarh bids tearful adieu to Wg Cdr Mohit Rana
With moist eyes, family, friends and his air force colleagues bade adieu to Wing Commander Mohit Rana in Chandigarh on Saturday. Mohit, 36, was killed after a MiG-21 trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed during a training sortie in Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday. Earlier in the day, Mohit's mortal remains reached his parents' house in New Chandigarh, where a large number of people had gathered to pay tributes to him.
