Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 6,000 cops to keep vigil in Amritsar on Operation Bluestar anniversary
chandigarh news

6,000 cops to keep vigil in Amritsar on Operation Bluestar anniversary

A flag march was conducted by the police from Hall Gate to Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple on Thursday
By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 01:20 AM IST
Police taking out flag march in Amritsar on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/ht)

The Amritsar commissionerate police will deploy more than 6,000 cops to keep a vigil in Amritsar on the 37th anniversary of Operation Bluestar, conducted by the army in 1984 to flush out militants hiding in the Golden Temple complex, on June 6.

Since various Sikh bodies, including separatist outfits, have started organising programmes to observe the anniversary, a flag march was conducted by the police from Hall Gate to Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple on Thursday.

Besides calling senior police officers, including SPs and DSPs, from the neighbouring districts of Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Pathankot, companies of the Punjab Armed Police (PAP), Punjab Police commandos and anti-riot police, will also be deployed.

Amritsar police used to call paramilitary forces on the Operation Bluestar anniversary every year after a clash took place between radical Sikh activists and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) task force at the Golden Temple complex in 2014, in which several people were injured. However, the central forces have not been called since 2019.

The movement of the cops in uniform and civvies around the Golden Temple complex and markets leading to it has been intensified. Permanent barricading has been strengthened around the Golden Temple with additional police force to maintain law and order.

“Around 2,500 cops will be deployed inside and outside the Golden Temple. Besides, 3,000 to 3,500 police personnel will keep a vigil in other parts of the city,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP-law and order) Parminder Singh Bhandal.

He said: “We will also ensure that Covid norms are not violated. On June 5 and 6, there is complete lockdown (weekend lockdown) in the city. We appeal to the people to comply with the orders and keep their establishments shut on Saturday and Sunday. Nobody will be allowed to disrupt peace in the city.”

Meanwhile, Pro-Khalistan group Dal Khalsa will hold “Ghallughara Yadgari Samagam” on June 5 evening at Bhai Gurdas Hall at the Golden Temple complex.

