60-year-old woman loses phone to snatchers in Chandigarh’s Sector 45

A 60-year-old woman returning home from a nearby temple fell prey to snatchers, who made off with her mobile phone in Sector 45-D on Friday.

On her complaint, a case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-34 police station in Chandigarh. (iStock)

Victim Chander Kanta told the police that she noticed a man following her while she was walking back home. He suddenly snatched her mobile phone and ran towards a man waiting on a motorcycle, before fleeing with him. The victim could not note down the motorcycle’s registration number.

