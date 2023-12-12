61st National Roller Skating Championship gets going in Chandigarh

Ladakh’s sub-junior boys’ inline hockey squad embarked on their inaugural participation in the 61st National Roller Skating Championship, showcasing a blend of success and setback on the opening day held in Chandigarh on Monday.

Players in action during the 61st National Roller Skating Championship in Chandigarh on Monday. (HT Photo)

In their debut league matches, the Ladakh boys faced a diverse spectrum of outcomes. Their first encounter witnessed a formidable challenge against Punjab, resulting in a 0-7 loss. Undeterred by this setback, the team rallied in their subsequent match, claiming a narrow victory against Telangana with a scoreline of 3-2.

In the championship, Chandigarh exhibited dominance with a convincing 4-0 win over Jammu & Kashmir. Simultaneously, Haryana’s boys secured a hard-fought victory against Kerala in a tightly contested match, clinching a 1-0 win.

Meanwhile, the roller hockey cadet boys’ event showcased Tamil Nadu’s dominance, triumphing in both league matches. Their victories included commanding performances against Kerala (3-0) and a closely contested win against Punjab (2-1).

The day’s fixtures were filled with competitive clashes in the roller hockey cadet boys’ category. Maharashtra emerged victorious over Telangana with a commendable 6-4 win, while Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh settled for a 2-2 draw.

The inline hockey and roller hockey events, being held at the Sector-10 Skating Rink and KBDAV School in Sector 7, are being organised by the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI).