61-year-old man killed in Mohali hit and run incident

The man was returning home from work when a speeding car rammed into two-wheeler at the Phase-7 light point in Mohali on Sunday.
The hit and run victim was taken to Sohana hospital in Mohali where he was declared brought dead. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 61-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his two-wheeler at the Phase-7 light point in Mohali, on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Jandpur village. He worked as a security guard in Mohali. On Sunday evening, around 7, when he was heading home from work, a speeding car hit his two-wheeler, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Sohana hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The car driver fled the scene after the incident.

Investigating officer, Amarnath said, “We have registered a case against an unknown car driver at Phase-8 police station. We are checking the closed-circuit television camera footage, and are hopeful of arresting the accused soon.”

Monday, January 31, 2022
