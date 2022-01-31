61-year-old man killed in Mohali hit and run incident

A 61-year-old man died after a speeding car hit his two-wheeler at the Phase-7 light point in Mohali, on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Balbir Singh, a resident of Jandpur village. He worked as a security guard in Mohali. On Sunday evening, around 7, when he was heading home from work, a speeding car hit his two-wheeler, leaving him critically injured. He was rushed to Sohana hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The car driver fled the scene after the incident.

Investigating officer, Amarnath said, “We have registered a case against an unknown car driver at Phase-8 police station. We are checking the closed-circuit television camera footage, and are hopeful of arresting the accused soon.”