62-year-old Panchkula man held for sexually abusing minor tuition student

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 02:51 AM IST

The accused was arrested on the complaint of the minor girl’s mother, who told the police that her daughter had been hesitating to go to her tuition class

The minor girl had stopped going to her tuition class. On being coaxed by her mother, she revealed that her tutor had been touching her inappropriately. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula

Police have arrested a 62-year-old man for sexually abusing his minor tuition student.

The accused, Surender Yadav, lives in Sector 20, Panchkula.

He was arrested on the complaint of the minor girl’s mother, who told the police that her daughter had been hesitating to go to her tuition class. On being coaxed about the reason, her daughter revealed that her tutor had been touching her inappropriately.

On the child’s disclosure, the mother approached the police, who arrested Yadav on Tuesday.

He was produced before a court that sent him to judicial custody on Wednesday.

The tutor has been booked under Section 8 (sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. If proven, the charge entails a minimum jail sentence of three years, which may extend to five years, and fine.

