6,400 tonnes of apples from Kashmir transported via parcel trains

Following a significant initiative by the railways, 6,400 tonnes of apples from Kashmir were transported to other parts of the country by parcel trains, said officials on Saturday. . Expanding this parcel train to transport other goods, over 500 tons of mustard oil and other food items have been transported from Bari Brahmana to Budgam so far, ensuring that essential supplies are not affected due to the disruption in road connectivity. (HT Photo)

“Jammu Division of northern railway is continuing to operate parcel trains carrying apples from Kashmir to Delhi. The service commenced on September 11, with two parcel van coaches. One was destined for Jammu and the other for Adarsh ​​Nagar in Delhi. Each parcel van coach was loaded with approximately 23 tons of goods,” said railways spokesperson Raghvendra Singh.

This was considered a historic achievement, as a parcel van coach first reached Adarsh Nagar, Delhi, from Budgam railway station in less than 21 hours, and another in Jammu in less than six hours. Subsequently, on September 15, the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha flagged off an eight-parcel van coach train (each with a weight capacity of 23 tons) from Srinagar to Adarsh ​​Nagar, Delhi. These eight parcel van trains reached their destination, Delhi, in a significantly faster time than road transport.

“Continuing this trend, over 6,400 tons of apples have been transported from Kashmir to Adarsh ​​Nagar, Delhi,” he added.

The parcel train service, recently launched in the Kashmir Valley, has successfully facilitated the transportation of apples, he said. Expanding this parcel train to transport other goods, over 500 tons of mustard oil and other food items have been transported from Bari Brahmana to Budgam so far, ensuring that essential supplies are not affected due to the disruption in road connectivity.