645-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case: CBI to examine ex-panchayat department superintendent in Ambala jail

A local court has allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to examine Naresh Kumar, the then superintendent in the office of the director, development and panchayat, Haryana, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of ₹645-crore government funds maintained with IDFC First Bank.

In its June 23 order, the court directed that the entire proceedings be conducted under CCTV surveillance and that the footage be preserved. (HT Photo for representation)

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Naresh is currently lodged in Central Jail, Ambala. The CBI informed the court that several pieces of evidence had emerged during the course of the investigation and that the accused was required to be examined in relation to those findings. The agency sought permission for a team comprising deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Abhinav Khare, superintendent of police (SP) Navin Kumar Soni and assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Puspal Paul to question the accused in jail.

Allowing the application, the court of duty magistrate, Panchkula, directed that the examination may be conducted after giving advance notice to the accused or his counsel and providing a reasonable opportunity to the counsel to remain present during the proceedings, if he chooses to do so. The court clarified that the counsel may remain at a visible distance but beyond audible range during the examination.

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{{^usCountry}} In its June 23 order, the court directed that the entire proceedings be conducted under CCTV surveillance and that the footage be preserved. The jail superintendent has also been instructed to permit CBI officials to carry laptops, computers, printers or any other devices necessary for the proper recording of the statement and examination inside the jail premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its June 23 order, the court directed that the entire proceedings be conducted under CCTV surveillance and that the footage be preserved. The jail superintendent has also been instructed to permit CBI officials to carry laptops, computers, printers or any other devices necessary for the proper recording of the statement and examination inside the jail premises. {{/usCountry}}

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Naresh was arrested by the enforcement directorate (ED) on June 10 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED alleged that Naresh received money directly from M/s Swastik Desh Project, a shell entity allegedly used to siphon off government funds. Investigators claimed that Naresh acted as a key middleman in diverting the proceeds of crime and played an active role in generating, layering and concealing illicit funds.

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According to the agency, proceeds of crime amounting to about ₹1.20 crore were transferred to bank accounts belonging to Naresh and his family members. The ED also alleged that substantial amounts of cash generated from the embezzled funds were delivered to him.

The agency’s investigation revealed the alleged embezzlement of public funds amounting to ₹645 crore from bank accounts of the Haryana government, the Chandigarh administration and two private schools maintained with IDFC First Bank.

So far, the CBI has filed charge sheets against 15 accused in connection with the case, including Naresh Kumar. Recently, the CBI arrested two senior IAS officers, including former Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner and 2012-batch IAS officer RK Singh and 2000-batch IAS officer Pankaj Agarwal, in connection with the case.

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