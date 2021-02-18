65-year-old Chandigarh woman loses gold bangles after accepting lift
A 65-year-old woman lost her gold bangles to a gang of thieves, who offered to drop her home, the police said on Wednesday.
Kailash Rani, who stays in Sector 44, told the police that she was returning home on February 16 from Laxmi Narayan temple, when a woman sitting in the rear seat of a white car pulled her arm urging her to sit in the vehicle, saying that she too stayed in the same lane as her. Kailash said another girl standing outside also got in, while a man was driving.
The accused then dropped her near the market and drove away. When Kailash reached her house, she found her gold bangles were missing.
A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered. Police are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the accused.
