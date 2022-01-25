666 new Covid cases, 7 deaths in Ludhiana

With 666 fresh Covid cases being detected in the last 24 hours, Ludhiana’s infections continued on the downward trend on Monday. However, with the fatality count remaining at seven, experts advised residents to not let their guard down.

On Sunday, the district had logged 836 infections. As many as 58 deaths have been reported in the district in the last 11 days.

The latest casualties include a 76-year-old man from Dashmesh Nagar in Doraha, a 72-year-old man from Haibowal Kalan, a 70-year-old male from Haibowal Kalan, a 60-year-old woman from Tamkaudi village in Samrala, a 42-year-old woman from Ajit Nagar, a 35-year-old woman from Dhandari Kalan and a 32-year-old woman from Arjun Nagar.

With this, the total count of positive cases in Ludhiana has reached 1,05,080, out of which 2,185 patients succumbed to the virus while 95,902 recovered. There are 6,993 active cases in the district, out of which 259 are hospitalised and others are under home isolation.

Presently, there are 9 micro-containment zones: South City, Dugri Phase-1, College Road, Durgapuri, Patel Nagar, Panchsheel Vihar (Barewal), Industrial area (Millerganj), Professor Colony (Barewal) and Sandeep Nagar.