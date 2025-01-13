673 police station reviews received in one month via QR codes in Chandigarh

Ever since it was launched on November 11, 2024, the QR Code-Based Citizen Review Service has received 673 responses, which are regularly reviewed by senior police officers. The collected data is used to rank the stations on a monthly basis, with the rankings being publicly displayed on the Chandigarh Police website, thereby promoting transparency. (iStock)

Based on these responses, the Industrial Area Police Station has been ranked first, followed by the Sector 11 and the Sector 36 police stations in second place. The Manimajra Police Station has been ranked third.

The service enables the public to share feedback on their interactions with the police. Available at police stations, Samavesh Centres, Police Headquarters, Traffic Lines, and through the Chandigarh Police website, this system allows citizens to rate police performance on key parameters, such as behaviour, response time, cleanliness, honesty, and accessibility.

This ensures that residents’ concerns and grievances are addressed, with measures being taken to improve the quality of service. By identifying areas that require attention, the public feedback helps validate the effectiveness of police efforts, strengthening community engagement.

Police stations being ranked on monthly basis

The collected data is used to rank the stations on a monthly basis, with the rankings being publicly displayed on the Chandigarh Police website, thereby promoting transparency.

These rankings highlight the police stations that excel in grievance redressal and service quality.

QR codes have been displayed at various police stations, traffic challaning branch, cyber awareness kiosks, among others, providing an easy and accessible way for citizens to share their experiences. The initiative empowers the residents, fosters accountability, and contributes to the ongoing improvement of police services in Chandigarh.