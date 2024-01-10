67th National School Games: Punjab on a roll, clinch gold medals in judo, karate

In a display of athletic prowess at the ongoing 67th National School Games in Ludhiana, Punjab athletes dominated the competition, securing gold in categories of both karate and judo. Khushi Jadaun emerged victorious in the karate competition while Parav Kumar clinched gold in judo, showcasing Punjab’s prowess in martial arts. Punjab and Manipur players in action during a judo match in National School Games at Multipurpose Sports Hall in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Manish/HT)

The judo competitions saw outstanding performances across various weight categories. In the U-17 37 kg category, Kritika of Delhi secured the gold, while Harshit of Kendriya Vidyalaya claimed victory in the U-17 boys 90 kg weight category. Parav Kumar of Punjab seized the gold in the U-17 boys 60 kg category, defeating Thokchom of Manipur.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Karate also witnessed stellar achievements with Payal of Haryana securing the gold in the U-19 girls 56 kg category by triumphing over Oviya Sri from Tamil Nadu. Khushi Jadaun of Punjab emerged victorious in the under 19 girls 68 kg category, defeating Antonia Kalara of Karnataka.

In the U-19 boys category, Harsh of CBSE claimed the gold in the 54 kg category, while Shivam of Delhi secured the gold in the under 74 kg category by defeating Mohit Yadav of Punjab.

The girls’ football category witnessed intense battles with teams from West Bengal and Jharkhand earning spots in the finals. A closely contested quarterfinal between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ended with Punjab triumphing 7-6 via a tiebreaker. In the semi-finals, Jharkhand defeated Punjab 2-0, setting the stage for a face-off with West Bengal, who emerged victorious against Maharashtra with a score of 2-1. The finals promise an exciting showdown, while Punjab will compete against Maharashtra for the third spot.

Guests, including DEO Dimple Madan and various school principals, visited the football grounds to motivate the participating athletes. MLA Pappi Prashar extended congratulations to the judo winners in a felicitation ceremony held at the Guru Nanak Stadium’s gymnasium hall, acknowledging their outstanding achievements. dedication, and the competitive spirit of young athletes from across the country.

Earlier, Shivansh Vashi, a resident of Jalandhar, won a gold medal in the U-17 judo competition of the 50 kg category in the national games. This year, he is participating at the national level for the ninth time.

Another player who showcased an outstanding performance in the 45 kg category, Raghu Mehra, a resident of Gurdaspur, triumphed in judo. Meanwhile, Nakul Arora is the winner of the 55 kg category.

Additionally, Amarjeet Shastri, Punjab Judo Association Press Secretary, has expressed disappointment over the attitude of the state government towards sports. He said, “Punjab government should take inspiration from Delhi’s sports policy, under which a proper kit is provided to the judo players, all essentials included, with AC halls and international mats for their practice sessions.”

Shastri, who has an experience of more than 40 years in the field of sports, demanded sports insurance for every sportsperson in the state from the government.

With inputs from Akanksha Attri