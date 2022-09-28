6-month-old baby rescued hours after abduction, woman nabbed

Police recovered the six-month-old baby boy kidnapped from Kishtwar district hospital late on Tuesday from a house in town’s veterinary mohalla. A woman identified as Shabnam Dev has been detained for questioning.

Earlier, a Burqa-clad woman on Tuesday had abducted a six-month-old baby boy from Kishtwar district hospital sending authorities into a tizzy.

Kishtwar SSP Shafqat Bhat had announced a cash reward of ₹10,000 for the information leading to the arrest of the woman.

A hunt has been launched by the police teams in Kishtwar town and nearby areas to nab the woman, said a police officer.

The SSP also shared the video grabs from CCTV cameras and a picture of the suspected kidnapper on social sites seeking help from the people.

All the vehicles in the town and nearby areas were searched at various check posts.

A case under section 362 of the IPC has also been registered at the Kishtwar police station.

