6th edition of Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational starts tomorrow

Top notch Indian and foreign golfers will be in fray in the sixth edition of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational which is to be held at the Chandigarh Golf Club greens from November 2 to 5. The main event will be preceded by the Pro-Am event on November 1.

From Left-- KS Sibia, Jairaj Singh Sandhu, Lt Col HS Chahal, Jeev Milkha Singh, Player Rashid Khan and Uttam Singh Mundy showing Trophy during a press conference regarding Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational Golf Tournament at Golf Club in Chandigarh on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The tournament, which is held in honour of India’s veteran golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, will feature 130 participants, including 127 professionals and three amateurs, and is offering a handsome prize purse of ₹1.5 crore.

Jeev Milkha Singh, along with India’s international winners such as Rahil Gangjee, Rashid Khan, PGTI Ranking Leader Om Prakash Chouhan, Khalin Joshi, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu, Sujjan Singh and Himmat Singh Rai, as well as other leading Indian players such as Aman Raj, Olympian Udayan Mane and last week’s winner Jairaj Singh Sandhu will be seen in action during the meet.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, Mithun Perera, Anura Rohana and K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain, American Varun Chopra, Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai, Canadian Sukhraj Singh Gill and Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill.

The other prominent names from Chandigarh are Akshay Sharma, Aadil Bedi, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Angad Cheema, Harendra Gupta, Ravi Kumar, Harmeet Kahlon, Amandeep Johl, Gurbaaz Mann, Ranjit Singh and Amritinder Singh, to name a few.

Addressing the media, Jeev Milkha Singh said, “It’s one of the most eagerly awaited weeks of the year for me as hosting an event named after myself is always special. The event has gone from strength to strength over the years and I expect the sixth edition to be another memorable experience for the players. The tournament has all the makings of a classic contest with a top-class field vying for the coveted trophy at my home course, the Chandigarh Golf Club, which has provided brilliant playing conditions and has a history of producing nail-biting finishes.”

The legendary Jeev Milkha Singh is the first Indian professional golfer to have a Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) event named after him. Jeev conquered uncharted territory over two decades when he became one of the first Indian golfers to taste success at the international level.

Col H S Chahal, president, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “Jeev Milkha Singh Invitational has become synonymous with the Chandigarh Golf Club over the years. The tournament goes a long way in inspiring budding golfers from the region to emulate these leading professionals. The fierce competition on the course is also a visual treat for golf fans in the city.”

KS Sibia, captain, Chandigarh Golf Club, said, “We are confident that the top Indian professionals participating this week will relish the perfect playing conditions at the CGC.”

