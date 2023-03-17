6-yr-old Mansa boy’s killing:Three booked for murder, police probe enmity angle

BATHINDA

A case of murder, attempt to murder has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab them, said the police. (HT File Photo)

A day after six-year-old boy was shot dead near his house at Mansa’s Kotli Kalan village on Thursday, police on Friday booked three residents of the same village.

The incident took place late in the evening when six-year-old Harudayveer was strolling with his father Jaspreet Singh and elder sister Navseerat near their house. “Two men riding a motorbike crossed us on the street and opened fire. A bullet hit my son in the head and he was rushed to the Mansa civil hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival,” Jaspreet stated in his complaint.

Those booked have been identified as Amrit Singh, his brother Kewal Singh and Channi Singh, all residents of Kotli Kalan village. A case of murder, attempt to murder has been registered and a hunt has been launched to nab them, said the police.

The victim’s father claimed to have identified Kewal Singh, who riding pillion on the motorbike and was carrying a pistol. In his complaint to the police, Jaspreet said Kewal was harbouring a grudge against him as he was objecting to the latter’s alleged indulgence in child abuse.

“Prima facie it seems to be the case of personal enmity and we are investigating the incident. Identity of the three accused has been confirmed and our teams are working to nab them. Their interrogation will reveal more facts,” said Mansa senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh.

In the attack, the victim’s elder sister Navseerat (10) suffered injuries in the face and eyes due shrapnel. She was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The SSP said her condition is stated to be stable.

Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, additional director general of police, Bathinda range, visited the crime spot on Friday.

Harudayveer’s last rites were performed on Friday.

The shocked family has demanded justice and immediate arrest of the assailants. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal and parents of the slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala met the aggrieved family.